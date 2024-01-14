Politics
Gov Yusuf extends hand of fellowship to APC’s Gawuna, others after Supreme Court verdict on Kano election
The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has extended a hand of fellowship to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, and other opponents in the 2023 election to join hands with him in the efforts to build the state.
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the governor’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election.
The apex court in its ruling departed from the judgements of the appeal court and state governorship election petition tribunal which had earlier sacked Yusuf as governor of Kano State.
In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing the independence of the judiciary.
He said Tinubu demonstrated courage by resisting the temptation to influence the Supreme Court’s judgment on the governorship election.
“As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens,” Yusuf said.
He also commended the people of the state for their support and resilience as well as the Supreme Court judges for upholding the integrity of the judiciary.
The governor equally thanked the leadership of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) at all levels, particularly former governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso for the numerous support accorded him.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...