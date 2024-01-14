Gov Yusuf extends hand of fellowship to APC’s Gawuna, others after Supreme Court verdict on Kano election

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has extended a hand of fellowship to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, and other opponents in the 2023 election to join hands with him in the efforts to build the state.

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the governor’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election.

The apex court in its ruling departed from the judgements of the appeal court and state governorship election petition tribunal which had earlier sacked Yusuf as governor of Kano State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing the independence of the judiciary.

He said Tinubu demonstrated courage by resisting the temptation to influence the Supreme Court’s judgment on the governorship election.

“As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens,” Yusuf said.

He also commended the people of the state for their support and resilience as well as the Supreme Court judges for upholding the integrity of the judiciary.

The governor equally thanked the leadership of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) at all levels, particularly former governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso for the numerous support accorded him.

