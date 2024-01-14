Politics
Anambra APC claims Soludo now bullying traditional institution
The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Charles Soludo of bullying traditional rulers in the state and denigrating the traditional institutions.
The APC Zonal Publicity Secretary in Anambra Central, Igboeli Arinze Napoleon, while addressing of journalists on Saturday, said a recent apology tendered by a traditional ruler in the state, Igwe Damian Onwuamaeze Ezeani, to Soludo over an infraction was coerced and forced out of him as a result of threats from the government.
Describing the said apology as not only scandalous, Napoleon promised that once the APC takes over power in 2025, it will show respect to monarchs and accord them their rightful place.
“We are now at a point where nothing is sacred in Anambra, not our traditional institutions nor our religious places of worship, all are now being assaulted by this administration which has shown no regard for Ndi Anambra,” the statement said.
“The Soludo government, asides from failing to protect Ndi Anambra and improve upon the human indices and in the face of his growing unpopularity, has chosen to bully our traditional monarchs.
“The selective punishment of Igwe Ezeani for conferring a title on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was decried by all but rather than budge and thread with caution, the government went ahead to issue all sorts of threats to Igwe Neni and its people resulting in the crude extraction of an apology.
“Ndi Anambra, while we will not begrudge Igwe Neni for his peaceful approach to such wanton provocation, we urge you all to ignore the forced apology and endure this Pharaoh.
“We promise as true children of Anambra that come 2025 when the APC is elected in the forthcoming guber elections for the state, that we will restore pride to and treat our traditional institutions with the utmost respect,” it added.
