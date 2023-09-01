News
Gov Yusuf appoints 57 additional aides in Kano
The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointment of additional 57 senior special assistants in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.
Governor Yusuf had earlier appointed 15 special assistants, thus the latest appointments brought the total number of aides in the government to 72.
READ ALSO: Kano govt redeploys permanent secretary over alleged employment racketeering
However, only six women were among the 57 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.
These are – Hassana Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters, Hajiya Mariya Sani-Karaye and Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu-Yusha’u, Women Mobilisation, Hadiza Aminu, New Media, Zainab Ibrahim D, Primary Education, and Rabi Hotoro, Women Affairs.
“All the appointments take immediate effect,” Dawakin Tofa added.
