Tinubu replaces Ondo, Cross River representatives in NDDC board

President Bola Tinubu has replaced Victor Akinjo as the Ondo State representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said his principal also replaced the Cross River State representative in the NDDC board, Asi Oku Okang.

The duo had been replaced with Otito Atikase and Orok Otuk Duke respectively.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo and Cross River States had faulted the appointment of the two men and demanded their immediate replacement in the NDDC board.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday appointed Akinjo and Okang alongside several others into the board of the Niger Delta interventionist agency.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

“The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

“Furthermore, the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in an acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.”

