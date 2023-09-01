News
Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s high commissioner to UK
President Bola Tinubu has recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed the envoy’s recall in a letter dated August 31 and made available to journalists on Friday.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Isola as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the UK in January 2021.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Halilu as head of agency in charge of engineering infrastructure
The letter read: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.
“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023 at the latest.”
