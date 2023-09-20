Gov Yusuf to appeal Kano tribunal’s verdict on guber poll

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Wednesday night he would appeal the ruling of the governorship election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.

The tribunal earlier on Wednesday nullified Yusuf’s victory in the election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of the state.

In the judgement delivered via Zoom, the panel also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and present another one to the APC candidate.

READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf, declares APC candidate winner

In a post on his X platform, formerly Twitter, the governor described the ruling as a temporary setback and urged the people of the state to remain calm.

Yusuf said he had directed his legal team to appeal the ruling at the appeal court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now