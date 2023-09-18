Kano: Gov Yusuf, APC candidate to know fate Wednesday

The Kano State governorship election petition tribunal will deliver the verdict in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna against Governor Abba Yusuf on Wednesday.

The tribunal announced the date in a notice sent to the parties on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 election after he polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat his APC challenger, who garnered 890,705 votes in the exercise.

However, Gawuna is challenging the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the exercise by INEC.

Governor Yusuf had last weekend sacked the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youths Development, Aliyu Yusuf-Imma for threatening to kill judges handling the petition if the tribunal nullified the outcome of the election.

