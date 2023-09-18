Tribunal affirms NNPP lawmaker’s election in Kano constituency

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Monday affirmed the election of Mudassir Zawachiki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the lawmaker representing Kumbotso Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Zawachiki as the winner of the March 18 election ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sagir Abdulkadir-Panshekara.

The APC candidate, however, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC.

He also asked the tribunal to nullify the NNPP candidate’s victory over alleged certificate forgery.

In its ruling, a three-man panel led by Justice L. B. Owolabi, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Owolabi, who read the judgement, declared that the petitioner did not prove the case of over-voting, violence, and certificate forgery beyond a reasonable doubt.

He said: “The petitioner failed to prove non-compliance with the 2022 electoral act and other irregularities.”

