Ondo APC to sanction ward chairman for assaulting commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has vowed to sanction the party’s ward chairman in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North-West local government area of the state, Olumide Awolumate, for allegedly assaulting the state Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Juliana Osadahun.

The two APC chieftains fought publicly over the distribution of rice procured by the state government for the vulnerable people in the state on Sunday.

In a trending video, the duo exchanged words before the altercation turned physical to the shock of party officials and onlookers at the scene.

In the ensuing melee, the commissioner suffered a head injury after she was hit with a plastic chair by Awolumate, who is also the chairman of the committee on the distribution of the palliative distribution in Akoko North-West LGA.

READ ALSO: Ondo PDP lambasts APC, says Nigerians who voted for Tinubu are regretting it

In a chat with journalists on Monday, the APC chairman in the state, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, said the party leaders would sit on the matter later today.

He expressed disappointment over the ugly incident.

Adetimehin said: “We don’t tolerate indiscipline in our party. I condemn this in its entirety. The erring chairman would be suspended for being involved in such an embarrassing act.

“The party chairman in Akoko North LGA has been directed to bring everybody to Akure today and we will deliberate and appropriate sanction will be meted out where necessary.

“But, I will tell you categorically that the ward chairman would be suspended.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now