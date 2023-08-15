Ondo PDP lambasts APC, says Nigerians who voted for Tinubu are regretting it

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress {APC} for the hardship Nigerians are going through.

The party also said that Nigerians who voted for President Bola Tinubu, are now regretting wasting their votes.

Ondo State PDP chairman, Fatai Adams, said this in a statement issued and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in Akure on Tuesday, adding that the few months of the president has brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Adams was reacting to the Ondo State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, who said that the PDP had gone into extinction, adding that rather, it was the APC and its inhuman government that is responsible for the suffering and agony of Nigerians in the last eight years.

“Adetimehin is probably the only person who is oblivious of the fact that, Ondo State people hold his party, APC and its inhuman government responsible for their suffering and agony of the last eight years, especially the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and its biting effect on everybody.

“He does not realise that even those who were tricked to vote APC in the 2023 general elections are already regretting and lamenting their miscalculation that has brought about untold hardship on them and their families.

“Such a man, if he has any sense of shame and responsibility should have been on his knees begging the people for the huge misfortune masterminded by his party.

“To now open his mouth in a most careless manner to say “PDP is now extinct” is not only laughable but mischief of the highest order”, the state PDP Chairman said.

On the defection of its members to the ruling party in the state, Adams said: “Majority of the 203 Councillors Adetimehin is celebrating for joining his party have not been active in the last two cycles of elections in Ondo State.

“A few of them have been in the APC since 2016. How the defection of such characters translates to PDP being extinct can only be understood by someone like Adetimehin, who is presiding over a dangerously fragmented APC in the state but deludes himself with fun-seeking decampees who tell him tales by moonlight.

“The PDP in Ondo State is unruffled by a few persons who are in a self-destruct misadventure in Adetimehin’s sinking APC ship.

“While we sympathise with such persons, it is pathetic that those who should be weeping are dancing and rejoicing.

“But in no distant time, reality will dawn on them that, indeed, they lived a lie all along.

He also declared that “PDP cannot be extinct, there are no such signs. And it will never be.”

