Kano Assembly suspends LGA chairman over alleged sale of govt land

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairman of Gwale local government area of the state, Khalid Ishaq Diso, for a period of three months over the alleged sale of government land under his watch.

This followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at the plenary in Kano.

At least six out of the 10 councillors in Gwale LGA had petitioned the House over the conduct of the chairman.

The councillors also accused Diso of making unilateral decisions in the local council.

The Assembly Speaker, Jubril Ismail Falgore, set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations and report back to the parliament in two months.

He also directed the Vice-Chairman to take over the control of the council for three months pending the completion of the investigation.

