Tribunal to deliver judgement in APC’s petition challenging Gov Mutfwang’s election Friday

The Plateau State Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal will on Friday deliver judgement on the petition challenging Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The tribunal announced the date in a notice to the parties on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 525,299 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes in the exercise.



However, Yiltwatda is challenging the governor’s victory over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by INEC.

The tribunal had earlier dismissed the petition filed on the outcome of the election by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Alfred Dabwan.

A member of the PDP legal team, Sunday Odey, also confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday night in Jos.

