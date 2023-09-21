Tinubu has nothing to hide, APC responds to Atiku’s petition to Chicago Varsity on academic records

Atiku Abubakar’s attempts to collect President Bola Tinubu’s academic transcripts from Chicago State University, in the United States, were met with a response from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, calling it “an expedition in futility.”

according to the ruling party, the president had long stated that he had nothing to hide, thus it is clear that there is nothing to be afraid of.

This was disclosed in a statement by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, who also noted that the ruling party was not bothered by the court order.

This occurred as Tinubu’s alma, was ordered by Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to deliver all pertinent and non-privileged records to the applicant, Atiku, within two days.

The records of Tinubu’s admittance and acceptance to the institution, dates of attendance, including degrees, honours, and honours received at the university, among other things, are among the documents that Atiku is requesting through his attorney, Angela Liu.

However, Meseko said, “The President has always said over and again that he has nothing to hide. His records are there for all to see. Chicago University has also written severally to say that this man is from us. Nothing has changed. There is no cause for alarm. It is an expedition in futility.”

Last week, a public affairs analyst, Durojaiye Ogunsanya, identified the former Lagos State governor as his classmate at the CSU.

Speaking on a TVC programme, Ogunsanya said he and the President graduated from the Department of Accounting and Business Administration in 1979.

“We met in a school in Chicago State; we were in the same department, College of Accounting, Business and Administration, with majors in Accounting, and we were in the same class together and graduated. He did attend the university and graduated in 1979 as I did. So I’m here to testify that he did attend the university, and he was a good student,” he clarified.

