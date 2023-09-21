Politics
No fears! Nigerian govt assures as citizens fear another NLC strike
The Federal Government declared on Wednesday that it has no concerns about a potential economic shutdown as the conclusion of the organised labor’s 21-day ultimatum draws near.
This is despite the fact that last Monday’s negotiations came to a standstill because neither party could agree on the labour unions’ demands for the elimination of the petrol subsidy.
The Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, allayed the fears of Nigerians on Wednesday evening, after a private meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
Read Also: Lalong resumes office, promises to resolve industrial disputes
Lalong said, “I don’t think there is any problem…We don’t have any fears about some of the things they (labour) put and also the suggestions and the package of the federal government.
“As for me, I don’t think there is any problem. We have fully spent time with the Nigerian labour and the posture of the President too, is towards welfare and prosperity for workers.
“We have no doubt and that’s why, in many of our meetings with them, we did not end up boxing ourselves. We hope that the best is going to come.”
On the strike threats, he said, “Don’t worry about that. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we are having with them.”
The union had given the FG a 21-day ultimatum on September 1 regarding the delay in sharing palliatives, stating that if its demands were not honoured, it might be forced to initiate an indefinite strike.
It declared that everything is prepared for a complete shutdown of the economy, which will begin on Friday after the ultimatum’s expiration.
