STRIKE: Nigerian govt invites labour for emergency meeting

In a last minute effort at averting the looming nationwide strike by workers, the Federal Government has invited organised labour for an emergency meeting scheduled to hold Sunday afternoon.

The meeting slated for 2pm is expected to hold at the Chief of Staff Conference Room at the State House, Abuja.

It will be recalled that an earlier meeting scheduled for the State House on September 29 was cancelled after the labour unions stayed away.

The notice of emergency meeting was disclosed in a memorandum issued by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Emmanuel Igbinosun, on behalf of the Minister of Labour and Employment, and addressed to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The statement reads: “Further to my earlier correspondence on the above subject, I once again bring greetings from the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a meeting with the Government on the above subject scheduled as follows; Date:- Sunday, October 1st, 2023; Time:- 2 pm; Venue:- Aso Villa Conference Room of the office of the Chief of Staff to Mr President.

“Please be assured as always of the kind regards of the Hon. Minister of Labour & Employment.”

The meeting is expected to be attended by the national leadership of both the Nigeria Labour Congress and that of the Trade Union Congress.

Leading the government delegation are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, and amongst others.

