NANS urges OAU to reduce school fees by 50%

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has frowned at the insistence of the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on increasing tuition fees despite an order from the Presidency and the House of Representatives for federal institutions across the country not to increase fees.

NANS, in a statement on Sunday condemned the action of the OAU management to increase the tuition fees and called on them to effect a reduction of tuition fees by 50%.

In the statement signed by NANS National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa Temitope, the union condemned the school’s management and insisted that the school did not take into consideration the harsh economic conditions of the country which had impacted negatively on parents.

“We have been observing with keen interests, events, as they unfold at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with the clear insistence of the University management to increase fees payable by students of the University despite the order given by the Presidency, the House of Representatives and the Federal Ministry of Education that increment in fees payable across our Universities should be put on hold considering the harsh effect of subsidy removal on the people which has left many people,” the statement said.

“We have been duly informed that despite the fact that the Students’ Union of the institution shifted ground from a total reversal during their meeting with the management to demand that there should be 50% cut in the fees payable, the management insisted that such won’t be possible.

“As much as some University managements might not want to agree, students, are, indeed major stakeholders in every institution of learning, hence, their demands must be taken cognisance of. There must be democratic running of the affairs of each institution.

“It is embarrassing that at a time when the poverty level of the country is at an all high rate, the Federal Government through their proxies is increasing fees in our institutions of learning. It is clearly an attempt to deny Nigerian youths access to education.

“We believe that the statement of the House of Representatives, the Presidency and, indeed, the Federal Ministry of Education is a decoy. It is simply an attempt to make it appear as if the government has no hand in these increments.

“As an association, we declare that we are in solidarity with students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as they fight fee increment. And, we call on the management of the institution to listen to the voice of reason by agreeing to cut the fees by 50% as proposed by the Students’ Union. In unity, we stand!” NANS noted.

