Nigerian govt to commence cash transfer to 15m families in October

To further cushion the effect on the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, promised that the distribution of cash palliatives will commence this month, October.

President Tinubu stated this in his address to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary delivered in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Tinubu had announced removal of fuel subsidy payment on May 29th, 2023 immediately he was sworn in, and promised to roll out palliatives for Nigerians in the following months.

READ ALSO:Oyo govt approves car loan for teachers as palliative against fuel subsidy removal

Also, in August, the Federal Government approved N5 billion for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enable them procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective states.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, President Tinubu said more cash would be given to families.

”Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households,” Tinubu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now