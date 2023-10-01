PALLIATIVES: Junior civil servants to get N25,000 for six months

Workers adjudged to be low-grade in the civil service are to receive additional N25,000 monthly for the next six months, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced.

The President made the announcement in his Independence Day national broadcast on Sunday morning.

The president, who re-echoed his inauguration speech that bold reforms were necessary to place the country on the path of prosperity and growth, explained that he was attuned to the hardships that had followed policies of his government.

“I have a heart that feels and eyes that see. I wish to explain to you why we must endure this trying moment”, he said.

While outlining the measures being taken by his administration to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy, he announced the additional payment to low grade workers.

“Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month”, the president said.

He however, failed to indicate if the extra payment was for only federal workers or it would also accommodate workers in state public service.

