Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary on Sunday morning.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja.

The broadcast, according to him, will begin by 7: 00 a.m.

READ ALSO: Tinubu vows to tackle poverty, insecurity in Nigeria

He urged all television, radio, and other electronic media networks to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now