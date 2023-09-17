APC chieftain, commissioner fight publicly over distribution of palliatives in Ondo (VIDEO)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State, Olumide Awolumate and the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Juliana Osadahun, on Sunday, fought publicly over the distribution of palliatives in the state.

The fight broke out when the two APC chieftains disagreed on the distribution of rice procured by the state government for the vulnerable people in the state.

In a trending video, the duo exchanged words before the altercation turned physical to the shock of party officials and onlookers at the scene.

In the ensuing melee, the commissioner suffered a head injury after she was hit with a plastic chair by Awolumate, who is also the chairman of the committee on the distribution of the palliative distribution in Akoko North-West LGA.

The Federal Government had in August approved the release of N5 billion each to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the purchase of food items and other palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now