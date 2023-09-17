News
Osun alleges sabotage in Adeleke’s plane aborted take-off
The Osun State government on Sunday alleged that the engines of a plane carrying Governor Ademola Adeleke, and close aides were tampered with by unknown persons.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier on Sunday confirmed the aborted take-off of a Bombardier Global Express 605 jet carrying Governor Adeleke and his team on a scheduled flight to Abuja on September 4.
The NCAA and Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau had since commenced an investigation into the incident.
However, in a statement issued in Osogbo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, said the incident occurred shortly after Adeleke and his aides boarded the plane.
He said the pilots stopped the aircraft from ascending into the air following a noise from the engines.
The statement read: “An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct the evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.
“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.
“We, however, want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.
“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well-wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr. Governor is hale and hearty.”
