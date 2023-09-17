Adeleke imposes curfew on two Osun LGAs over land dispute

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state over violence.

Two towns in the areas – Ilobu and Ifon – are currently locked in a land dispute.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, said the move was aimed at preventing the escalation of the crisis in the towns.

He said the curfew would be in place between 8:00 p.m. 6:00 a.m.

The statement read: “This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

“The curfew will start between the hours of 8:00 p.m. every night, and 6:00 a.m. in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period because of the land dispute. Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.”

