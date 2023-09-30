PDP charges Tinubu, APC to come clean on president’s academic records

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on his purported academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU) if they do not have anything to hide from the public.

The PDP, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the desperation of Tinubu’s legal team to conceal details regarding the academic records of the president showed there was something they were trying to hide.

The PDP spokesman pointed out that the “hurried” application by the lawyers urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the said academic details was in “direct conflict with the public declarations by President Tinubu that his academic records are impeccable.”

“This desperation to conceal vital information is consistent with APC’s penchant for trickery and underhand dealings in their transactions with Nigerians which has heightened under the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership,” the opposition party said.

“Nigerians will recall that President Tinubu had in a public function openly asserted to that he was one of those most recruited graduates of the university with multiple honors, First Class Degree and has the reference point.”

“In view of the above assertion, the PDP therefore holds that the plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general.

“By appointing Dr. Ganduje as its National Chairman, despite the malodorous corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain, the APC further confirms itself as not only being a cesspit of corruption but also as irredeemably given to concealment and confinement of depravity, sleaze, and mendacious acts.

“It is curious that the APC has remained silent on allegations and public apprehension of sabotage in the Monday, September 25, 2023, fire outbreak at the Supreme Court, which is suspected to have been an arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court in the handling of the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

“The APC must in the least acknowledge the desirability and moral duty placed on it to encourage, insist, and ensure that it is transparent with Nigerians and indeed the world. Failure to discharge this duty to Nigerians is condemnable.

“The litany of probes, inquiries, and investigations which were instituted on various matters without reports under the APC since 2015 validates the above.

“It is clear that the APC is a major threat to our Nation’s Democracy. The PDP calls on all men of goodwill across our country and beyond to stand firm in the defense of Democracy, Transparency, and the Rule of Law in Nigeria, especially at this critical time,” the PDP said.

