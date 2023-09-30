Tribunal upholds Sokoto Gov’s election, says PDP failed to prove case

The election of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has been upheld by the Sokoto State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

The three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Msheila, in its ruling on Saturday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar, challenging the victory of the governor in the March 18 poll.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

