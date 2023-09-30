STRIKE: Tinubu, Sultan beg NLC, TUC against shutting down the economy

As Nigerian workers gear up for a nationwide strike from Tuesday October 3rd, 2023, President Bola Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar have appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the planned strike.

Ripples Nigeria reports that organised labour, after back and forth negotiations with the Federal Government on palliative measures to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, declared that the country would be shut down from Tuesday.

The unions had accused the government of lack of sincerity to meet its demands, which included a new minimum wage for workers.

However, speaking during the public lecture and special Juma’at prayer to mark the 63rd independence anniversary of the country at the National Mosque, Abuja, Tinubu appealed to the workers not to embark on the strike.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, reiterated the commitment of his administration to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

A statement by the media aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said: “The Sultan has talked about the issue of strike by the NLC. I also call, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, and the entire government, on the labour leaders to shelve the strike.

“Let’s dialogue, let’s sit together, let’s understand ourselves, and let’s look at the prevailing situation in the country. How do we meet this country, the challenges ahead and the current challenges? It is through dialogue that we can solve our problems collectively.”

Noting that the government was new and working hard to bring succour to Nigerians,” Barau added: “It has set aside N500bn and other packages are being unveiled to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. Therefore, we need to support and pray for the government.”

Speaking earlier, the Sultan appealed to organised labour to give the Federal Government another chance.

“For God’s sake, for Allah’s sake, anybody planning to go on strike should please give the government another chance. Please, rethink and give the government another chance”, the Sultan said, adding that if the NLC and TUC embarked on the strike, it would do more harm than good.

