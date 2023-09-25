PDP demands investigation into Supreme Court’s fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate full-scale investigation into Monday’s fire outbreak at the Supreme Court.

A section of the Supreme Court Building located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja was gutted by fire earlier on Monday.

Eyewitness told journalists the fire which broke out in the early hours of the day razed down offices of three justices.

The Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, who confirmed the incident in a statement, however, said the fire did not affect the section housing the petitions on the presidential election.

He said only the court’s chamber was affected with books, stationery, and other computer gadgets destroyed by the fire.

But in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described the incident as suspicious.

The party expressed concern over the fire given the heightened fear of a possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties.

The statement read: “Our party demands an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

“The PDP insists that the outcome of the investigation should be made public, unlike those of previous incidents in various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the APC administrations.”

The party also asked the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court.

