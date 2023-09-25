Adedayo: Police arrests impeached Ogun LGA chairman

Police operatives in Ogun State on Monday arrested the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo was impeached by councillors in the area for the alleged misappropriation of funds last week.

He was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) earlier this month over a claim on the diversion of allocations to local councils in Ogun State by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration and released a few days later.

The ex-chairman’s wife, Mrs. Kafayat Adedayo, confirmed her husband’s arrest to journalists on Monday evening.

She said Adedayo was arrested by police officers from the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mrs. Adedayo said the police officers informed her that her husband’s arrest was based on a petition written against him by the state government.

She said: “They came on Monday afternoon in a Mitsubishi car to effect his arrest. About four of them were in uniform, while others were in mufti.

“The police operatives said they were acting on instructions based on a petition filed against him by the state government.

“He was taken to Abeokuta by the police.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, also confirmed Adedayo’s arrest.

