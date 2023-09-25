Eid-ul-Maulud: Nigerian govt declares Wednesday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic Eid-ul-Mawlid.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this in a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

He urged Nigerians to be tolerant and imbibe the deep spiritual virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The statement read: “The Minister congratulates all Muslim faithful both home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) exemplified

“Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition toward fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of.”

