Senate to screen Cardoso, CBN deputy governor nominees Tuesday

The Senate will screen the former Lagos State commissioner for economic planning and budget, Olayemi Cardoso, for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, confirmed the development in a statement issued by his media office on Monday night.

The upper legislative chamber will screen the four persons nominated by President Bola Tinubu as deputy governors of the CBN on the same day.

The president on September 15 nominated Cardoso as substantive governor of the CBN following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele from the position.

The quartet of Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello were nominated as deputy governors of the apex bank.

The statement read: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 26. We will consider the screening of Dr. Cardoso at the Committee of the whole.

“Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3.”

