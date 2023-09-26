Nigerian govt to end multiple ID registrations, plans central data hub

The Federal Government has said that multiple identity registrations will soon end in the country, as it is set to invest in the harmonisation of the country’s data through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo stated this while receiving the MTN Nigeria management team led by the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, in Abuja on Monday.

According to Tunji-Ojo, there was a need for the country to have a tech-driven data hub under the ministry.

Read also: Appeal Court President bemoans large number of election cases, effect on the judiciary

“We must have an interior hub; a massive data centre where we will have all our identity information documented.

“Data harmonisation is key. The integrity of our travel document must be restored through the harmonisation of our data.

“This way, our people do not have to repeat data capture processes during the passport enrolment phase when they have a valid NIN.

“When we harmonise our data, there will be an exchange amongst agencies such that when our people need data for passport or BVN, with their NIN, their data can be pulled out,” the minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now