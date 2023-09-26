Group calls on Yoruba monarchs to strip Obasanjo of all chieftaincy titles

A group under the auspices of Yoruba World Congress Worldwide (YWC), has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to strip former President Olusegun Obasanjo of all chieftaincy titles bestowed on him for allegedly denigrating some Oyo State monarchs at an event in Iseyin on September 15.

During the event which was to inaugurate projects executed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Obasanjo had incurred the wrath of the Yoruba nation when he allegedly reprimanded the traditional rulers for not respecting the governor by not standing up to greet him.

The action of the ex-Head of State has continued to draw condemnation by prominent Yoruba leaders including traditional rulers with many of them calling on Obasanjo to apologise to the Oyo monarchs.

Joining their voice to the litany of condemnation, the YWC, in a letter addressed to the monarchs on Monday in Ibadan by its Secretary General, Engr. Stephen Ajayi, advised the traditional rulers to withdraw any title ever bestowed on the former President as well as stage a walk-out of any event he attends over his failure to tender an apology to them.

“We in Yoruba World Congress Worldwide (YWC) established in the UK, by this open letter, reject and dissociate ourselves from the actions of Obasanjo and call for a revisit of the constitution as regards the traditional councils,” the letter reads.

“We have waited patiently for Olusegun Obasanjo’s sincere and remorseful public apology to the traditional rulers (our Obas/Kings) present at the event and to the Yoruba race as a whole for defying our cultural heritage in an embarrassing and inhuman manner publicly, which was never tendered.

“YWC hereby advises our Kabiyesis’ to walk out of any event where he (Obasanjo) is present or has the power to use the microphone. Not honour any invitation that is not noble for the position they occupy going forward.”

The group also urged the traditional rulers not to honour any invitation that is not noble for the position they occupy, adding that traditional rulers must speak with one voice concerning prestigious cultural heritage and the respect it deserves.

