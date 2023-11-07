Obasanjo to Youths: Reject the toga of leaders of tomorrow

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged youths in the country to reject the toga of leaders of tomorrow, saying they are already the leaders of today.

He asked them go all out to remove any barrier that could hinder them from demonstrating their leadership capacity.

The former President also urged Nigerian youths to spearhead the campaign against climate change and push for a green economy.

Obasanjo gave the charge on Monday while speaking at the Presidential Youth Retreat with the theme “Contributing To Green Economy” at the Youth Development Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, the adverse effects of climate change caused by emissions of carbon dioxide such as the resultant abnormal weather conditions, extreme temperatures, flooding, and drought, among others, call for concerns and require the joint efforts of all to halt this disturbing trend.

Obasanjo said: “Climate change is a reality, though some still believe it is a myth or not real, but we have seen it in flood, drought, the extreme weather conditions, among others.

“The scientists have helped us to understand that man has abused the balance of all that God created, the forest, the hills, valleys, animals, among others, to the extent that there is now imbalance. And it is we that caused the imbalance that will also be victims of these consequences, like the sea level rising, victims of floods, drought, extreme weather conditions and, of course, change in climate, food insecurity, among others.”

Speaking further, the former Nigerian leader noted that the way to fight climate change is to embrace a green economy, which encompasses all efforts to generate less carbon and absorb more of it through green vegetation.

