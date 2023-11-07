Nigerian govt targets $2.5tn trade, 350m jobs from blue economy

The proper harnessing of the potential of the Blue Economy will result in the generation of 350 million jobs and trade, valued at $2.5trillion annually, globally.

This is according to Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA while declaring open a 5- day training of Maritime and Defence reporters on maritime security.

The training was organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in collaboration with NIMASA, in Lagos.

Jamoh emphasized the need for the Gulf of Guinea, GOG to be secured, noting that it was key to the development of the Marine and Blue economies of coastal countries in the region.

He assured that Nigeria as an interested party, would ensure that the security of its corridor of the GOG was maintained.

“The Federal Government must introduce fiscal and monetary policies that will help the sector to prosper.

“The Blue Economy will generate 350million jobs and $2.5trillion globally, the need for Nigeria to key into it and take its share of the benefits.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt to harmonise FIRS, NIMASA, other revenue agencies

“It is the media that will enlighten Nigerians on the potentials of the Blue Economy, it is the media that will focus its attention on the international community.

He also called on journalists to be conscious of the impact of negative reports on maritime trades within and around the GoG region and therefore urged them to change the narrative.

“It is the media that will change the narrative of the maritime security by ensuring positive aspects of maritime trade in the region and tell the world of the efforts Nigeria and indeed Africa is putting in to create a better and prosperous African continent.

The NIMASA boss further stated that the 21st century was the Marine and Blue Economy century, noting that the Marine and Blue Economy would downplay the mono-economy of oil and gas in Nigeria.

He said: We will continue to maintain the temple of security in the Gulf of Guinea, the Deep Blue project is to enhance the Marine and Blue Economy.

On his part, the Director of the Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Center, Prof. Kwesi Aning, described the role of the media as important, in disseminating information on an important issue like the Blue Economy, adding that “the importance of these issues is the quality of the reportage”

Aning also explained that the training sought to provide basic factual hands-on information.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now