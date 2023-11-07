Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run, gains 0.19%

For the second day running, trading activities in the Nigerian Equities Market closed positive with a gain of 0.19 percent on Tuesday.

This followed the growth in the All-Share-Index (ASI) to 70,613.60 from 70,479.62 recorded at the close of trading the previous day.

In the same breath, market capitalization increased today by N85.45 billion to N38.80 trillion from N38.71 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Monday.

However, the market turnover slipped to N5.44 billion from N7.70 billion.

At least 26 stocks advanced and 28 declined, while 64 others remained unchanged in 7,100 deals after five of business on the trading floor.

PZ topped the gainers’ list with +10.00 percent along with GLAXOSMITH, DAARCOMM, JAPAULGOLD, INTBREW, CHAMPION and FBNH

NNFM declined by -10.00 percent to lead the losers’ chart alongside ROYALEX, OMATEK, ETERNA, GUINEAINS, NEIMETH and UPDC.

Just like UBA on Monday, FBNH recorded the highest volume and value of traded stocks for the day.

FBNH traded 52,023,968 million units followed by CHIPLC with 49,525,834 million units and FIDELITYBK 42,020,314 million units.

FBNH also led by N1,026,270,718.40 in terms of value followed by UBA with N847,006,026.25 and GTCO with N475,316,372.25

