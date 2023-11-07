Business
Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run, gains 0.19%
For the second day running, trading activities in the Nigerian Equities Market closed positive with a gain of 0.19 percent on Tuesday.
This followed the growth in the All-Share-Index (ASI) to 70,613.60 from 70,479.62 recorded at the close of trading the previous day.
In the same breath, market capitalization increased today by N85.45 billion to N38.80 trillion from N38.71 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Monday.
However, the market turnover slipped to N5.44 billion from N7.70 billion.
At least 26 stocks advanced and 28 declined, while 64 others remained unchanged in 7,100 deals after five of business on the trading floor.
PZ topped the gainers’ list with +10.00 percent along with GLAXOSMITH, DAARCOMM, JAPAULGOLD, INTBREW, CHAMPION and FBNH
NNFM declined by -10.00 percent to lead the losers’ chart alongside ROYALEX, OMATEK, ETERNA, GUINEAINS, NEIMETH and UPDC.
READ ALSO: BUA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market drops N36.3bn
Just like UBA on Monday, FBNH recorded the highest volume and value of traded stocks for the day.
FBNH traded 52,023,968 million units followed by CHIPLC with 49,525,834 million units and FIDELITYBK 42,020,314 million units.
FBNH also led by N1,026,270,718.40 in terms of value followed by UBA with N847,006,026.25 and GTCO with N475,316,372.25
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...