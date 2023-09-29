BUA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market drops N36.3bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market depreciated dipped by 0.10 percent on Friday.

This represented a drop in the market capitalization by N36.38 billion from N36.47 trillion to N36.33 trillion at the close of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index fell by 66.49 basis points to close at 66,382.14, down from 66,448.63 ASI achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 292.94 billion shares valued at N4.53 billion in 6,323 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 273.79 million shares worth N3.41 traded by shareholders in 6,826 deals the previous day.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the gainers’ list with a N0.11 kobo rise in share price to move from N1.15 kobo to N1.26 kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.75 kobo to close at N8.65 kobo, above its opening price of N7.90 kobo per share.

NXG Group’s share price rose by N2 to move from N22.40 kobo to N24.40 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe recorded a 8.89 percent rise in share price and moved from N0.45 kobo to N0.49 kobo per share.

Beta Glass’ share value rose by N4.70 kobo to end trading at N60.90 kobo from N56.20 kobo per share.

BUA Cement topped the losers’ table after shedding N9.50 kobo to drop from N95 to N85.50 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Consumer Goods Index leads as market extends gain

Tripple Gee’s share price dropped by N0.24 kobo to end trading at N2.17 kobo from N2.41 kobo per share.

Oando lost N0.85 kobo to end trading with N7.85 kobo from N8.70 kobo per share.

John Holt lost N0.16 kobo to drop from N1.64 kobo to N1.48 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share dropped from N1.78 kobo to N1.61 kobo per share after losing N0.17 kobo during trading.

Fidelity Bank topped the day’s trading with 48.59 million shares valued at N393.88 million.

Universal Insurance followed with 28.11 million shares worth N6.18 million.

Wema Bank sold 26.67 million shares worth N122.67 million.

Access Corporation traded 21.04 million shares valued at N331.68 million, while UBA sold 11.65 million shares valued at N191.29 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now