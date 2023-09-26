Lagos hospital narrates role in Mohbad’s death

The hospital where singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as MohBad, was said to have been transported for medical attention has issued a statement regarding the artist’s passing.

Perez Medcare Hospital, in a statement posted on its Instagram page on Monday night, said the musician was brought in dead to the facility.

The hospital also refuted reports that the singer had been admitted.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information being circulated in some social media platforms that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

“On attempting CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), rigor mortis (stiffening of some parts of the body in relation to death) was observed and the persons who brought him to our facility were informed that it was a case of BID (Brought in dead).

“Upon inquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, our team was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections to him.”

It read further, “Our team thereafter advised that the body be taken to the nearest Government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue.

“Let it be known that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted to our hospital at any material time whatsoever.

“Also, the nurse who was said to be administering treatment to him at home is not a staff of Perez Medcare Hospital and the video of the medical facility circulating In the media space in which the late Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) is seen alive and receiving treatment is not Perez Medcare Hospital.”

Earlier, Toba Odumosu, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Lagos State secretary, claimed in a statement on Saturday that the person detained for injecting the late artiste is not a licenced nurse.

The association urged the media to confirm people’ credentials and professional status before designating them as healthcare practitioners, even though it fully supports the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

