Lagos Police exhumes Mohbad’s remains for autopsy

The body of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has been exhumed by the Lagos State Police Command and a few health professionals, on Thursday.

The singer passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day in the Ikorodu neighbourhood of Lagos.

His demise had sparked outrage from his followers, who have since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun States, and other regions of the nation to call for the police to find those responsible for his murder.

In order to determine the reason of his death, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered a forensic investigation.

Idowu Owohunwa, the commissioner of police for Lagos State, put together a ten-person team, including a pathologist, on the IGP’s instruction to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

Owohunwa, who guided the team to the location, is scheduled to pay a visit to Mohbad’s father at his home in Ikorodu.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations representative for the Lagos State Police, confirmed the exhumation via a post on X (Twitter) on Thursday.

The Lagos Police image maker wrote: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”

The police also confirmed the arrest of the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer prior to his death on Tuesday, September 12.

This was also confirmed by SP Hundeyin on Thursday in Lagos.

While responding to a question on arrests made by the police in connection with the late singer’s death, Hundeyin said: “I can’t answer questions on the arrests yet, because I don’t have that update. However, the nurse is in our custody; I can confirm that.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, had earlier issued a directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohynwa, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad.

