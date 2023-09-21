Metro
Over 950 crime suspects arrested within FCT in three months, Police says
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, disclosed that in the last three months, no fewer than 950 suspected criminals have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
The NPF spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure when he spoke to journalists in Lagos, assured that the Police has stepped up its intelligence in the FCT, especially with the help of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).
He mentioned that some shanties suspected to be hideouts for criminals have been destroyed in order to flush them out of the nation’s capital.
Adejobi said: “We have stepped up intelligence in FCT, and, generally, the IGP upscaled the intelligence bureau to a full department.
Lagos Police exhumes Mohbad's remains for autopsy
“In the FCT, through the raid operations carried out, I can say police have arrested nothing less than 950 suspects, and many of them have been taken to court in the past two to three months or thereabouts.
“We just noticed that people troop into the FCT, and they have no means of livelihood, and they just hibernate in some of these shanties.
“That is why we have been destroying shanties in the FCT. We cannot afford to keep this type of people in the city. So, on kidnapping, we are on it.”
