Oyo govt issues warning, threatens to take over abandoned properties

The Oyo State government has issued an ultimatum to owners of abandoned properties in the state with a threat to take over the abandoned structures as they constitute security threats and serve as hideouts to criminals.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, who issued the warning during an inspection of an abandoned hotel, De Castle Inn on Queen Elizabeth II Road, Total Garden-Gate Road in Ibadan, which had been decrepit for over 13 years, called on owners of such buildings to put them to use or risk the government taking them over.

Akin-Funmilayo who lamented the rate at which miscreants and hoodlums had been using abandoned buildings as hideouts, warned owners of such buildings who refused to do the needful they must be ready to forfeit them to the state.

“I got information from the public and security agencies that this abandoned building is constituting security threat to this environment and that in the night, criminals and hoodlums usually hide there,” the Commissioner said while addressing newsmen.

“They (criminals) go on the streets to snatch telephones, bags, and other valuables from passers-by. Even in addition, it has become a home for illicit drug users whereby they trade in illicit drugs as well as smoke different kinds of things.

“We are here to confirm what we heard, which we have seen and this place has been abandoned for the past 10 to 13 years. We are here to ensure the safety of the people living in this environment. So, we have seen for ourselves that this is completely an abandoned building.

“The government will work within the ambit of the law to take possession of the building to stop what is constituting a threat.

“We all remember the unfortunate incident that happened at Bodija. Nobody believed such a thing could happen over there. If the owner doesn’t want the building anymore, he should surrender it to the government.

“The ultimatum we issued is immediate. As I’m talking now, the owner should immediately put the building up for what it is meant for or else he or she will forfeit it. The state government will take over the building to prevent a threat to the security of lives and property of people living in this vicinity.

“If he is still interested in the building, he or she should put it to use immediately. Nobody can tell what will happen between now and tomorrow, so he or she should act with immediate effect.

“Official correspondence will be sent to the owner of the building. He or she should put the building to what use it was meant for; if he refuses, the government will take it over and use it in the best interest of the state people.

“I equally will extend this message to other owners of abandoned property in the state. If you have property that has been abandoned, kindly put them to the primary use they are meant for, or else the government will take them over. We cannot allow buildings not occupied or maintained to be left without government intervention,” Akin-Funmilayo said.

