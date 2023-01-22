Residents escape death as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

An abandoned two-storey building in Olokodana Street, Okokomaiko area of Lagos State collapsed on Sunday evening.

An eyewitness, however, told Ripples Nigeria that nobody was in the building when it came down at about 5:00 p.m., on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Landlord dies in Lagos building collapse

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders have been mobilized to the scene to assess the extent of the damage.

Building collapse is a recurring incident in Lagos with more than 10 cases recorded in the state last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now