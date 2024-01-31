Metro
Fake Customs CG arrested over recruitment scam
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has arrested one Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, said to be in his 50s, for allegedly impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.
The NCS disclosed this on its official X handle on Wednesday.
In the statement, the NCS spokesperson, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, on Monday, noted that the suspect’s arrest was made possible through intelligence gathered by the Customs Police Unit.
The statement noted that the suspect had confessed his involvement in the fraudulent act and mentioned accomplices in the operation, which prompted further investigation to arrest and prosecute his accomplices.
“This arrest underscores the relentless effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the service’s name for fraudulent activities.”
The suspect, however, was found in possession of counterfeit documents, including fake Customs and NSCDC appointment letters, and forged introduction letters purportedly signed by high-ranking government officials, among others.
