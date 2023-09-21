Body of missing VON journalist found inside soak away pit in Zamfara

A journalist with the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Hamisu Danjigba, who was declared missing by the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has been found dead with his body dumped inside a soak away pit behind his house.

According to the state NUJ, the late Danjibga was alleged to have been abducted by suspected kidnappers and his dead body was later found in a soak away at the backyard of the deceased’s residence.

In a statement on Thursday, the NUJ called on security operatives to thoroughly investigate the death of the veteran journalist to unravel the mystery behind his death and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists regret to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) whose body was found in a soak away behind his house three days after missing,” the statement signed by the NUJ State Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmed, reads.

“The discovery of his corpse was as result of unpleasant odour observed by Islamiya (Islamic school) children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September, 2023 who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the soak away, the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbors. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria and entire Zamfara state.

“The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice,” the statement added.

