Adedayo: Court dismisses suspended Ogun LGA chairman’s bid to stop probe

Justice Ayodele Omoniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Ijebu Ode, on Wednesday, dismissed an application filed by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, seeking to stop the ongoing probe into his activities in the office.

Councillors in the Ijebu East LGA had on August 31 suspended Adedayo for alleged maladministration and funds mismanagement.

He was suspended by seven members of the legislative council for three months after they received petitions on the allegations.

The judge dismissed in its entirety the ex-parte motion filed by Barr. O.T. Are on behalf of the suspended chairman.

Adadayo had in the motion dated September 6, urged the court to restrain the defendants, their agents, and privies from further proceeding with the investigation of the allegations.

In his ruling, Justice Omoniyi held that the application by the plaintiff was not timely because he had received a notice of the invitation to appear before the councillors on August 31 but waited till September 11 before filing his application.

