OGUN: APC LG chairmen attack council boss, Adedayo, for comment on Gov Abiodin’s handling of state resources 

The suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo has been accused of planning to derail the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun with his zero allocation allegation against the governor.

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress {APC}across the 20 local government areas of the state, made the accusation on Tuesday, describing the allegation as unfounded.

The APC Chairmen, during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Government of Ogun State, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi in his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said they had independently taken steps to investigate all the claims made by Adedayo and discovered that he was playing to the gallery and being mischievous.

The APC Chairman for Abeokuta South, who is also the Chairman of the body, Mr. Henry Fagbenro, while speaking on behalf of others, said the facts and figures showing the disbursement of allocations to local governments in the state in the last four years negate the claims of the suspended chairman.

He said: “We suspect that Adedayo does not mean well for the state and to us, his plan is to derail this present administration which is already on course.”

Fagbenro further stated that the party chairmen, as stakeholders, decided to investigate the truth behind the whole saga but were embarrassed that what was in the media was basically false and misleading.

“SSG sir, if you care to know when we heard all these fake stories being circulated, we were worried not because we were oblivious of the inclusiveness of the governor in ensuring that he carried all stakeholders along being a stickler to rules and regulations but because we felt the claimant being a chairman, cannot say what is not true at his level.

“Albeit, we were taken aback having found out the truth by ourselves and we dissociate ourselves completely from his incendiary and ignoble actions”, Fagbenro said.

According to him, contrary to Adedayo’s claims that LGs received zero allocations, the state government augments the allocation almost on a daily basis, while also earmarking funds for them to be able to carry out capital projects.

Responding, the SSG commended the party chairmen for taking the initiative to independently investigate the allegation as major stakeholders in the state, describing the step as one taken in the right direction.

He also noted that the governor was really baffled by the claims of Adedayo, knowing that his administration gives hundreds of millions almost on a monthly basis to shore up their allocation so as to fulfil their statutory obligations.

Talabi further stated that N1.8 billion has been given to the 20 local governments to undertake infrastructural projects with close supervision of the state to ensure they are not concentrated in one area.

