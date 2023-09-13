Kaduna: 23 pastors killed by bandits, over 200 churches shut in four years – CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said on Wednesday that 23 pastors had been killed by bandits in the state in the last four years.

Hayab, who disclosed this during a confidence-building meeting with Christian leaders from the 23 local government areas and the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, said over 200 churches were shut down during the period.

Kaduna is one of the six states in the North-West affected by the activities of bandits with hundreds of people killed and several others kidnapped by the terrorists in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Seminarian dead as suspected bandits attack church in Kaduna

He said: “Let me say this to you, commissioner, over 200 churches in Kaduna have been shut down. The Baptist has over 115 churches shut down from Birni Gwari to Chukun and Kajuru. The churches are no longer there.

“When you go to many churches now you will see many pastors who come from churches that have been shut down because they cannot continue, that is the kind of situation we are facing.

“ECWA can tell you hundreds of their churches, Assemblies of God, the Catholic Church, and many other churches. So, we are forced to shut down because of insecurity in Kaduna State.”

