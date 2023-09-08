Seminarian dead as suspected bandits attack church in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed a seminarian during an attack on the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Residents of the area told journalists on Friday the attackers stormed the parish house located at Fadan Kamantan with sophisticated weapons and set the building ablaze.

They identified the deceased as Stephen Danlami.

Danlami, according to the residents, died while trying to escape from the building.

READ ALSO: Kaduna recruits 7,000 vigilantes to battle bandits

The bandits also set fire to the vehicle parked on the premises.

The spokesman for the state police command, Manir Hassan, confirmed the incident.

He said the hoodlums set the parish house on fire when they could not gain access to the building.

The latest attack occurred a few days after bandits killed seven worshippers at a mosque in Saya-Saya Village, Ikara local government area of the state.

