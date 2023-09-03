Kaduna recruits 7,000 vigilantes to battle bandits

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has approved the recruitment of 7,000 personnel into the State Vigilante Service (KADVS) in a bid to tackle the menace of bandits and other criminals in the state.

Sani who flagged off the commencement of the training of the recruits on Saturday at the State Police College in Kaduna, said they were to complement other security agencies in “tackling the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in Kaduna State.”

While addressing the personnel, Sani reiterated that his administration decided to recruit and train them so they would go after the bandits who have continued to hold the state to ransom.

The governor added that the recruits who were drawn from all the local governments of the state, would be a major step towards fulfilling his campaign promise to the people.

”In our administration’s blueprint, we committed to strengthening the manpower and overall operational capacity of KADVS. Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements,” he said.

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

“The recruitment and screening of the trainees were the collaborative efforts of our Local Government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders as key stakeholders at the grassroots level and security agencies.

“The screening was very thorough. We have here energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities.

“The Kaduna Vigilance Service is a complementary security outfit. It will assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence. With its knowledge of the local environment, bandits will have no hiding place.

“To the recruits who are starting their training today, I charge you to show seriousness and commitment. Listen to your instructors and be disciplined. I am confident that you will all be found worthy of being enlisted in the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

”I must however warn that when you are eventually enlisted into the Service and you start carrying out your duties, you must desist from violating the rights of the citizens. KADVS was set up to protect the people, not to violate their rights. We shall not hesitate to discipline any person who flouts the operational guidelines or code of conduct of the service.”

