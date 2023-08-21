Kaduna govt reduces tuition fees for tertiary institutions

The Kaduna State government has approved the reduction of tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Governor Uba Sani announced the measure during an interactive session with journalists on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the review of the tuition fees followed public outcry over the current fees in state-owned tertiary institutions and their effects on school enrolment and retention.

The governor revealed that the N150,000 charged by the Kaduna State University was reviewed downward by 30 percent to N105,000 while that of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic was reduced from N100,000 to N50, 000.

For the College of Education, Gidan Waya, the government slashed the fee from N75,000 to N37,500.

Sani said: “The fee charged by Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi for Higher National Diploma courses was reviewed from N100,000 to N70,000.

“In a similar vein, the fee for National Diploma courses in the same institution moved down from N75,000 to N52,000.

“For Kaduna State College of Nursing, the fee was reviewed from N100,000 to N70,000.”

The governor described the measure as his government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the petroleum subsidy removal and its harsh economic effects on the people.

He said the heads of tertiary institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, obtained relevant information on the extant fee regime in state-owned tertiary institutions.

He added: “At the end of their assignment, they made the following observations and recommendations.

“That the extant fee regime in the state-owned tertiary institutions is burdensome and has led to a significant decline in student enrolment.

“That the extant fees have made many students to either abandon the pursuit of tertiary education or move to alternative institutions.’’

Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people of the state.

“My administration will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure access to free and quality education for every child in the state from primary to secondary school,” he stated.

