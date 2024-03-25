Teacher abducted with Kaduna pupils died in captivity –Gov. Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has confirmed that one of the teachers who was abducted alongside schoolchildren by bandits from the LGEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga,

Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on March 7, sadly died while in captivity.

Sani, who made the disclosure while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, said all the school children abducted by the terrorists were rescued by the military in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State.

The governor, however, cleared the air on the number of the rescued captives, saying they were 137 as against the earlier reported figure of 287 of the abducted pupils.

While speaking on the rescued victims, Sani said it was regrettable that the teacher could not make it alive following health complications while in captivity.

“It’s only one person that has not returned, and that is the teacher. That is the fact of the matter, but all of the 137 children are safely back,” he said.

“We had the unfortunate incident that the teacher couldn’t make it because he had some complications; he was sick.

READ ALSO:Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, signs Security Trust Fund Bill into law

“That was the report we got from the military and the security agencies but the rest of the children, all of them are back with us,” he added.

Gov. Sani had in a statement on Sunday morning, announced the release of the schoolchildren and teachers, saying they were released unconditionally.

“I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released,” he had said.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.

“While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now