Kaduna govt bemoans lack of synergy among security agencies in wake of bombing

Security services in Nigeria were not in sync with each other regarding the Tudun-Biri community bombing, according to Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, on Sunday.

In addition, the Governor urged the Senate to assist in making sure the survivors receive justice.

The governor was responding to remarks by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who represented the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna.

Governor Sani gave his word that the State government will keep helping the security agencies carry out their mandates under the constitution.

In addition, he urged that the Army conduct a prompt investigation into the erroneous bombing in order to identify and apprehend those responsible and prevent similar incidents in the future throughout the nation.

“We need to look at the loss which involved the military so that we can strenghten those institutions. What happened in Kaduna could have been averted if the security agencies were working on the same page.

“They need to always share intelligence because for me, it is key,” Sani explained.

During the same meeting, serving senators donated their December salaries, totalling N109 million, to survivors of the accidental military drone airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, announced the donation when he led a delegation of the upper chamber on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Government House on Sunday.

“It is on this note that I want to announce, on behalf of the President of the Senate and the entire Senate, that we have decided that we are going to donate our December salaries to the victims.

“A total of N109 million will be made available to the governor so that it can be channelled to help the victims,” Mr Jibrin said.

A military drone attacked civilians last Sunday at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State leading to the death of scores of residents.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said about 85 people were buried on Monday and 65 persons were injured in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the attack and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has paid a condolence visit to the community on Tuesday.

